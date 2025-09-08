Catholic World News

‘The Church needs Mariology,’ Pope tells pontifical academy

September 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of Mariology as he addressed participants in the Pontifical International Marian Academy’s 26th International Mariological Marian Congress.

“Contemplating the mystery of God and history of Mary’s inner gaze protects us from the distortions of propaganda, ideology and unhealthy information, which can never speak a disarmed and disarming word, and opens us to divine gratuitousness, which alone makes it possible for people, populations and cultures to walk together in peace,” Pope Leo said during his September 6 audience with congress participants.

“This is why the Church needs Mariology,” the Pope continued. “It should be considered and promoted in academic centers, shrines and parish communities, associations and movements, institutes of consecrated life, as well as in places where contemporary cultures are forged, valuing the limitless inspiration offered by art, music and literature.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!