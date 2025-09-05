Catholic World News

Syrian Catholic cleric robbed at gunpoint

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archpriest Michel Naaman, the vicar general of the Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Homs, was robbed a gunpoint on September 3 by two masked men who identified themselves as members of a local militia group.

The archpriest, who was accosted outside his home, was shaken by not seriously injured by the assault. His attackers took money and personal possessions, including a golden cross.

The incident heightened fears among the Christian minority in Syria, where militant Islamic groups have become more active.

