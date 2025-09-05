Catholic World News

Texas attorney general encourages students to read Bible, pray the Lord’s Prayer

September 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Attorney General of Texas

CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of Texas, the nation’s second most populous state, encouraged all Texas public schools to establish a dedicated time of prayer and Scripture reading, in accord with a new law permits school boards to do so.

“In Texas classrooms, we want the Word of God opened, the Ten Commandments displayed, and prayers lifted up,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. His office stated that “for Texas students considering how to best utilize this time, Attorney General Paxton encourages children to begin with the Lord’s Prayer, as taught by Jesus Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!