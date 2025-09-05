Catholic World News

Church in Iceland is ‘most dynamic in Europe,’ bishop says

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Iceland’s sole diocese described the Church there as the “most dynamic in Europe.”

“In 2023, we had 150 baptisms, 200 confirmations, and only 14 funerals,” said Bishop David Tencer, OFM Cap, a Slovak missionary. “None of this is our merit, God sends these people to us.”

Since 1968, the nation’s Catholic population has grown from 1,000 to 15,500, in part because of immigration—“though the bishop believes the real community could be closer to 50,000,” according to Aid to the Church in Need.

