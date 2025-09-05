Catholic World News

Catholic university leaders in Indonesia criticize government corruption

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint statement issued amid youth protests, the leaders of Indonesia’s Catholic universities criticized government corruption.

“Instead of showing empathy and visionary leadership alongside the people, the political elites of the executive and legislative branches have displayed arrogance and indifference, far removed from empathy and compassion,” said the university leaders. “National development programs, which were supposed to be instruments for achieving social justice and public welfare, have instead become projects that favor the interests of oligarchs and elites.”

The Southeast Asian nation of 282 million (map), the world’s fourth most populous, is the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. The nation is 78% Muslim, 13% Christian (3% Catholic), and 2% ethnic religionist.

