USCCB: Observe September 9 as National Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism drew attention to a 2016 recommendation from the bishops’ conference to observe September 9, the memorial of St. Peter Claver, as a National Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities.

“We Christians believe that prayer accomplishes wonderful things for our families and communities,” Bishop Joseph Perry, retired auxiliary bishop of Chicago and the committee’s chairman, said in a document published on September 4. “Prayer is the miracle salve for the ills of individuals as well as communities.”

