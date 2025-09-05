Catholic World News

Holy Land custos expresses deep concern for Gaza’s Christians, other residents

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “The recent news of the forced evacuations from Gaza City and the progressive military occupation of the city, with dramatic consequences in terms of innocent victims and humanitarian crisis, has stirred in our hearts even deeper sorrow and closeness towards the Christians and the entire population of Gaza, who for almost two years have been enduring an unprecedented conflict,” the custos (Franciscan provincial) of the Holy Land said in a statement.

Father Francesco Ielpo, OFM, added, “We express our deep concern for the fate of the population of Gaza City and, at the same time, our gratitude for the courageous witness of faith of those who, following in the footsteps of the Good Shepherd, have chosen not to abandon their flock.”

