Israeli President Herzog meets with Pope

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on September 3 with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, for talks that centered on the fighting in Gaza.

The Pontiff voiced his hope for “a speedy resumption of negotiations” to achieve a ceasefire, and for the release of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The Pope expressed the Vatican’s longstanding belief that “a two-state solution is the only way out of the current war.”

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation also touched on relations between Christian churches and civil authorities in Israel: an apparent reference to the need for action to curb attacks on the churches by radical Zionist groups.

