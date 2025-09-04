Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Ask Blesseds Pier Giorgio Frassati, Carlo Acutis to pray for students

September 04, 2025

At the conclusion of his September 3 general audience, Pope Leo XIV encouraged pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for young people as they returned to school.

“May September be a month of prayer for children and young people returning to school and for those who care for their education,” he said to Polish-speaking pilgrims. “Through the intercession of the Blesseds, and soon to be Saints, Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis, ask for them the gift of profound faith on their journey of maturity.”

The Pontiff’s words were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

