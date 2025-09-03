Catholic World News

Historic Franciscan church vandalized in Italy

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Excrement was smeared on the walls of the church of Sant’Antonio al Seggio in Aversa, Italy, sparking outrage in the local community.

The vandalism came less than two months after the announcement of the discovery of historic paintings at the associated seven-century-old Franciscan convent.

