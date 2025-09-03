Catholic World News

Historic Franciscan church vandalized in Italy

September 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Excrement was smeared on the walls of the church of Sant’Antonio al Seggio in Aversa, Italy, sparking outrage in the local community.

The vandalism came less than two months after the announcement of the discovery of historic paintings at the associated seven-century-old Franciscan convent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed3 September
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Gregory the Great, Pope and Doctor of the Church

Image for Memorial of St. Gregory the Great, Pope and Doctor of the Church

Today is the Memorial of St. Gregory the Great (540-604), senator and prefect of Rome, then in succession monk, cardinal and pope, governed the Church from 590 to 604. England owes her conversion to him. At a period when the invasion of the barbarians created a new situation in Europe, he played a…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: