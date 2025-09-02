Catholic World News

Canadian study finds mental-health complaints rise after abortions

September 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research has found that women who procure abortions are twice as likely to be hospitalized for mental-health problems as women who give birth.

The study of 1.2 million Quebec women concluded that “rates of mental-health-related hospitalization were higher following induced abortions than other pregnancies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!