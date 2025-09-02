Catholic World News

Scale of Taliban’s oppression is ‘almost unimaginable,’ Nobel laureate tells Vatican spokesman

September 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner who lived under Taliban rule told a Vatican spokesman that the “scale of the Taliban’s oppression is almost unimaginable.”

“Women and girls are banned from education, work and any form of public and political participation,” Malala Yousafzai said in an interview with Alessandro Gisotti, a vice director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

“They are controlling every part of a woman’s life, including if she can go to a park, how loud her voice can be, how she dresses,” she added. “This is more than gender discrimination; it is gender apartheid.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!