Norway’s bishops urge respect for life as elections near

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Norway have released a brief pastoral letter encouraging the faithful to vote in the country’s September 8 elections.

In their letter the bishops urged support for the dignity of human life. “We are troubled by the apparent growth of support for euthanasia in our country and among our politicians,” they wrote.

The letter was signed by Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim and Bishop Fredrik Hansen of Oslo.

