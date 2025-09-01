Catholic World News

Kidnapped Irish missionary released in Haiti

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary in Haiti who was kidnapped on August 3, has been released from captivity.

Heraty, the director of Sainte-Hélène orphanage, was abducted along with seven colleagues and a child. They, too, have been released.

