Irish missionary among 9 kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gena Heraty, an Irish missionary who is director of Sainte-Hélène orphanage, was kidnapped on August 3, along with seven employees and a child.

Gang violence has plagued the Caribbean nation for several years, and gangs now control 85% of the nation’s capital.

