Greek Orthodox Patriarch denies report of Gaza evacuation order

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jersualem denied a Times of Israel report that the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the Church of St. Porphyrius, one of three Christian churches in Gaza.

Patriarch Theophilos III said that “the abbot currently has no information; neither the authorities nor the military have approached him.”

Three hundred civilians have taken refuge in the church compound. Patriarch Theophilos said that “they are struggling greatly because it is extremely difficult for them to obtain food, other essential items, and medicines. There is a real hardship.”

