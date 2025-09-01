Catholic World News

Pakistani churches, homes inundated by floods; 1.5 million displaced

September 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Massive flooding in Pakistan’s Punjab province (map) has displaced 1.5 million people and “inundated houses and buildings, including churches, and farmland,” a Capuchin Franciscan friar told the Fides news agency.

“The Christian communities are trying their best, but this is the worst flooding in decades, and resources are inadequate,” said Father Qaiser Feroz, OFM Cap. “Approximately 25 million cannot go to school and will not be able to do so for who knows how long.”

“The Church stands with the affected families with prayers and actions,” said Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, president of Caritas Pakistan. “Caritas Pakistan has launched relief programs, and we ask all our faithful, local and international partners for their continued support.”

“The refugees are Muslims and Christians, it makes no difference; we are helping the poor, the disadvantaged, and the desperate,” added Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon1 September
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twenty-Second Week in Ordinary Time; Labor Day (USA)

Image for Monday of the Twenty-Second Week in Ordinary Time; Labor Day (USA)

God's great work is the creation and redemption of the world wrought through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The one essential work in which we are all callled to participate is God's transforming love. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Giles (died between 710 and 724) who…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: