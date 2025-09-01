Catholic World News

Pakistani churches, homes inundated by floods; 1.5 million displaced

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Massive flooding in Pakistan’s Punjab province (map) has displaced 1.5 million people and “inundated houses and buildings, including churches, and farmland,” a Capuchin Franciscan friar told the Fides news agency.

“The Christian communities are trying their best, but this is the worst flooding in decades, and resources are inadequate,” said Father Qaiser Feroz, OFM Cap. “Approximately 25 million cannot go to school and will not be able to do so for who knows how long.”

“The Church stands with the affected families with prayers and actions,” said Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, president of Caritas Pakistan. “Caritas Pakistan has launched relief programs, and we ask all our faithful, local and international partners for their continued support.”

“The refugees are Muslims and Christians, it makes no difference; we are helping the poor, the disadvantaged, and the desperate,” added Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan.

