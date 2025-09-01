Catholic World News

Listen with the ears of your heart: papal video message to US Augustinians

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a video message to the Augustinians of the Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova as they honored him with the Saint Augustine Medal.

“In one of his sermons, St. Augustine encouraged his listeners: ‘Do not have your heart in your ears, but your ears in your heart,’” Pope Leo said in his message, recorded during his summer stay in Castel Gandolfo and released by the Vatican on August 29.

The Pope asked, “What do we need to do in order to practice how to listen with the ears of our heart?” and reflected:

The world is full of noise, and our heads and hearts can be flooded with many different kinds of messages. These messages can fuel our restlessness and steal our joy.



As a community of faith, striving to build a relationship with the Lord, may we strive to filter the noise, the divisive voices in our heads and hearts, and open ourselves up to the daily invitations to get to know God and God’s love better. When we hear that loving, reassuring voice of the Lord, we can share it with the world as we strive to become one in him.

