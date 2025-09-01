Catholic World News

Leo XIV: Prayer for care of creation is ‘more important and urgent than ever’

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 31 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV described the World Day of Prayer for Creation (background) as “more important and urgent than ever.”

“Ten years ago, in harmony with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Pope Francis established this Day for the Catholic Church,” Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “This is more important and urgent than ever, and this year’s theme is ‘Seeds of Peace and Hope.’”

“Together with all Christians, we celebrate it throughout this ‘Season of Creation,’ which lasts until 4 October, the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi,” the Pope continued. “In the spirit of the Canticle of Brother Sun, which he composed 800 years ago, we praise God and renew our commitment not to ruin his gift, but to care for our common home.”

