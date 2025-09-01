Catholic World News

Pray that the Church will always be a school of humility, Pope Leo tells pilgrims

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 14:1.7-14), Pope Leo XIV spoke during his August 31 Sunday Angelus address about the vainglorious competition for attention and Jesus’ teaching on humility.

“Dear friends, today let us pray that the Church will always be a school of humility for everyone, a home where all are welcome, a place where rivalries are set aside and where Jesus still speaks to us and teaches us to imitate his own humility and freedom,” he told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Mary is truly the Mother of that home; it is to her that we now pray.”

