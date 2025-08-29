Catholic World News

Sweeping reorganization of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church

August 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of Ernakulam-Angamaly, India, the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church since 2024, enacted a sweeping reorganization of the Eastern Catholic church.

The Major Archbishop erected four new ecclesiastical provinces and assigned an eparchy (diocese) to a preexisting province, all with the consent of the church’s Synod of Bishops, and following consultation with the Apostolic See.

The reorganization of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) follows a recent agreement that sought to bring an end to an acrimonious liturgical dispute within the church.

