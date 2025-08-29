Catholic World News

Sweeping reorganization of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church

August 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of Ernakulam-Angamaly, India, the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church since 2024, enacted a sweeping reorganization of the Eastern Catholic church.

The Major Archbishop erected four new ecclesiastical provinces and assigned an eparchy (diocese) to a preexisting province, all with the consent of the church’s Synod of Bishops, and following consultation with the Apostolic See.

The reorganization of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) follows a recent agreement that sought to bring an end to an acrimonious liturgical dispute within the church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

