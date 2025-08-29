Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Augustine

August 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV, a member of the Order of Saint Augustine, paid tribute to the saint on August 28, his feast day.

“The life of Saint Augustine, and his call to servant leadership, reminds us that we all have God given gifts and talents,” Pope Leo tweeted. “Our purpose, fulfilment, and joy comes from offering them back in loving service to God and our neighbor.”

