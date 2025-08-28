Catholic World News

UN report seeks worldwide ban on surrogacy

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A UN report has called for a worldwide ban on surrogacy.

“The practice of surrogacy is characterized by exploitation and violence against women and children, including girls,” writes Reem Alsalem, a UN special rapporteur on violence against women.

The report, based on consultations with dozens of experts and medical practitioners involved in surrogacy, uncovers patterns of violence and coercion, exploitation of needy women, and harms to the children born of surrogacy.

The UN report finds that the business of surrogacy—mostly unregulated—brought in nearly $15 billion in 2023, and could reach $100 billion within a decade. The bulk of that money goes to intermediaries, with the surrogate mothers receiving only 10% to 25% of the fees paid.

