Pope, US bishops lament Minneapolis church shooting

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name following the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in Minneapolis (CWN coverage).

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops also issued a statement, as did Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis, who said, “My heart is broken as I think about students, teachers, clergy and parishioners and the horror they witnessed in a Church, a place where we should feel safe.”

