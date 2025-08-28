Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal mourns passing of Peter Cruchley, British Protestant minister

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, mourned the passing of Peter Cruchley, director of the Commission on World Mission and Evangelism of the World Council of Churches (WCC), and a pastor of the United Reformed Church in Great Britain.

“Dr. Cruchley’s ministry was marked by a deep commitment to mission and justice, especially on behalf of the neglected, the poor, and vulnerable,” Cardinal Koch said in a letter to the WCC’s secretary general. “With clarity and conviction, he devoted himself to confronting the enduring legacies of slavery, racism, and colonialism, giving voice to those too often left unheard.”

Over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, founded in 1948 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

