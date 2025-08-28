Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch: Only another ecumenical council can modify the calculation of the date of Easter

August 28, 2025

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said in an interview that only another ecumenical council is able to modify the calculation of the date of Easter.

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, asked the Ecumenical Patriarch, “At Nicaea, the date of Easter was discussed, and an attempt was made to reach an agreement. After so many centuries, why is it still not possible for Christians to celebrate Easter on the same day, the same Sunday?”

The Ecumenical Patriarch replied:

At Nicaea, it was decided that it was important to bear witness to the Resurrection of Christ on the same day throughout the known world. Unfortunately, historical circumstances have prevented the Council’s guidance from being followed. It is not our place to judge what has happened, but we do understand that, in order to be credible as Christians, we must celebrate the Resurrection of the Savior on the same day. Together with the late Pope Francis, we commissioned a committee to study this issue. A dialogue has begun. However, there are differing sensitivities among the Churches. It is also our duty to avoid new divisions. For the Orthodox Church, what was established by an Ecumenical Council can only be modified by another Ecumenical Council. Still, we are all open to listening to the Spirit, who, we believe, has clearly shown us this year how essential it is to unify the date of Easter.

During the interview, the Ecumenical Patriarch also discussed the Council of Nicaea, Popes Francis and Leo XIV, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar in calculating the date of Easter; the practice in the West is to use the Gregorian calendar in calculating the date. The First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (325) established the manner of dating of Easter.

The fathers of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), in the appendix of the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (Sacrosanctum Concilium), stated, “The sacred Council is not opposed to assigning the feast of Easter to a fixed Sunday in the Gregorian Calendar, provided those whom it may concern give their assent, especially the brethren who are not in communion with the Apostolic See.”

