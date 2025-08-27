Catholic World News

School employee may not display ‘anti-trans’ books in presence of students, federal court rules

August 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ruled that a social worker employed by Intermountain Education Service District in Pendleton, Oregon, is not permitted to display the children’s books He is He and She is She in the presence of students.

Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman ruled that the social worker’s constitutional rights were not violated when the district found that the books constituted an act of hostile expression under the school’s anti-bias policy. The judge ruled that the employee is permitted to display the books when no children are present.

