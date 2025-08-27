Catholic World News

Knife-wielding man vandalizes 2 French churches, disrupts Mass

August 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: A barefoot knife-wielding man, apparently under the influence of drugs, vandalized two churches in suburban Paris: the Église Sainte-Marthe des Quatre-Chemins (built in 1876) and the Église Saint-Yves des Quatre-Routes (completed in 1933).

“The attacker overturned benches, smashed religious statues and paintings, and disrupted a Mass,” according to the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe. “He threatened police with a knife, shouting ‘Come closer, I’ll kill you!’ before being subdued by the Anti-Crime Brigade.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

