Catholic World News

Myanmar’s government announces plans to demolish cathedral, Buddhist sites

August 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture announced plans to demolish Sacred Heart Cathedral and 19 Buddhist sites in Taungoo, a city of 110,000, as part of an archeological excavation.

The Catholic community “is powerless to defend their beautiful cathedral,” said Father Xavier Wine Maung, the cathedral parish priest. “My only hope is to plead for leniency, asking them to save at least the main church building. It doesn’t matter if they demolish other buildings in the compound.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!