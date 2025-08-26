Catholic World News

Theme revealed for papal World Day of Peace message

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has disclosed the theme for the message that Pope Leo XIV will issue for the World Day of Peace on January 1, 2026. The theme is: “Peace be with you all: Toward an ‘unarmed and disarming’ peace.”

The Dicastery for Integral Human Development, which announced the theme, said that the papal message “is an invitation addressed to everyone—believers, non-believers, political leaders and citizens—to build the Kingdom of God and to work together to build a humane and peaceful future.”

In a related development, the Vatican publishing house (LEV) has announced release of a collection of the public addresses by Pope Leo since his election. The book—which will be available in English, Italian, and Spanish—is entitled: And Let There Be Beace!.

While the World Day of Peace is observed on January 1, the theme of the papal message has routinely been announced a few months before that date, and the full text released well in advance of its formal promulgation.

