Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘We all want peace, but true peace is always just’

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in a television interview that “we all want peace, but true peace is always just.”

In an apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal that Ukraine cede part of its territory to Russia, the Major Archbishop said, “It is obvious that we will never be satisfied if part of our people is once again enslaved. That would not be just.”

“If money becomes more important than human life in all these processes, then democracy and peace in the world will come to an end,” the prelate added. “That is why Ukraine is today the pivot of these global changes.”

