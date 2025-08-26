Catholic World News

Pope Leo assures Zelensky of prayer for people of Ukraine

August 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine posted a message that Pope Leo XIV sent him for the nation’s independence day (August 24).

“With a heart wounded by the violence that ravages your land, I address you on this day of your national feast,” Pope Leo wrote. “I wish to assure you of my prayer for the people of Ukraine who suffer from war—especially for all those wounded in body, for those bereaved by the death of a loved one, and for those deprived of their homes.”

“May God Himself console them; may He strengthen the injured and grant eternal rest to the departed,” the Pope added. “I implore the Lord to move the hearts of people of good will, that the clamor of arms may fall silent and give way to dialogue, opening the path to peace for the good of all.”

The Pontiff concluded by entrusting the nation to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace.

