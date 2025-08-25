Catholic World News

USCCB, CHA express ‘strong support’ for palliative care bill

August 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the president of the Catholic Health Association, expressed “strong support” for the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

“Despite growing recognition of the value of hospital-based palliative care, there remain three major barriers to broader access: a shortage of trained professionals in palliative care; limited research funding to advance best practices in symptom management, communication, and care coordination; and low public and professional awareness of what palliative care is and when it should be utilized,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Bishop Daniel Thomas, and Sister Mary Haddad wrote in a recent letter to the leaders of a senate committee.

“Importantly, the bill includes essential language affirming that all supported programs must comply with the Assisted Suicide Funding Restriction Act of 1997 and may not be used to cause or assist in causing a patient’s death under any circumstance,” the signatories added.

