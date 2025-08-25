Catholic World News

Commission finds ‘alarming rise of violence’ against religious minorities in Pakistan

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Human Rights Commission of Pakistan

CWN Editor's Note: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan published Streets of Fear, a report on religious freedom in the Islamic republic.

“The report highlights an alarming rise in violence against religious minorities, including targeted killings of Ahmadis and the demolition of protected places of worship,” according to the commission. “In a chilling development, two individuals accused of blasphemy were extrajudicially killed by the police while seeking protection from hostile mobs.”

The report also highlighted “persistent forced conversions and underage marriages of Hindu and Christian girls in Punjab and Sindh, exposing the systematic failure to enforce child marriage restraint laws.”

Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 252 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 95% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim, 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

