Catholic World News

Leo XIV marks day of fasting, prayer for peace

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On August 22—the day on which he invited the faithful to pray for peace, justice, and the victims of war—Pope Leo XIV tweeted, “Today we celebrate the memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Heaven, also invoked as Queen of Peace.”

“Let us fast and pray to implore the Lord for the gift of peace,” Pope Leo continued. “Let us pray together that hearts may be freed from hatred, that we may move beyond the logic of division and retaliation, and that a shared vision inspired by the common good may prevail.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!