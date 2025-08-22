Catholic World News

Federal court halts enforcement of Texas law on Ten Commandments in public schools

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court halted the enforcement of a Texas law that requires the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.

Judge Fred Biery, a Clinton appointee, ruled that the law violates the First Amendment’s establishment clause.

Referring to a 1932 movie featuring the actress Greta Garbo (p. 54), Judge Biery wrote that “ultimately, in matters of conscience, faith, beliefs and the soul, most people are Garbo-esque. They just want to be left alone, neither proselytized nor ostracized, including what occurs to their children in government run schools.”

