African Catholic journalists call for regulation of AI

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of their triennial meeting, members of the African Catholic Union of the Press adopted ten resolutions and recommendations.

The conference was devoted to the theme of “Balancing Technological Progress and Preserving Human Values in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” The Catholic journalists called for regulation of AI to “prevent the erosion of truth, manipulation of consciences, and invasions of privacy.”

The journalists also called on media organizations to “adopt editorial policies to ensure that AI tools do not replace human judgment, conscience, or responsibility.”

