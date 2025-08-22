Catholic World News

Holy See willing to help broker peace in Haiti, Vatican diplomat says

August 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See is willing to collaborate in any way to help foster peace in Haiti, a Vatican diplomat said.

Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States (OAS), made his remarks on August 20, as the OAS secretary-general presented a peace proposal.

Over 20,000 have been killed, and 1.3 million displaced, in the Haitian conflict, which began in 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!