Trump: ‘I want to try and get to heaven’

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During a “Fox and Friends” interview on August 19, President Donald Trump said that he was working for peace in Ukraine because: “I want to try and get to heaven, if possible.”

Continuing to talk about his chances for salvation, Trump said: “I’m hearing I’m not doing well... But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

