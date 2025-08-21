Catholic World News

USCCB president announces special collection for Catholic agencies assisting Gaza

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, invited his brother bishops to undertake a special collection to support the efforts of Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association to assist Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza and across the Middle East cries out for the assistance of the Catholic community of the United States,” said Archbishop Broglio. “Our Church mourns the terrible suffering of Christians and other innocent victims of violence in Gaza and surrounding areas who are struggling to survive, protect their children, and live with dignity in dire conditions.”

