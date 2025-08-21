Catholic World News

Arson attack on Russian Orthodox monastery in Hebron

August 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Unknown perpetrators caused a fire when they threw burning coals into the garden of a Russian Orthodox monastery in Hebron. The West Bank city is under the joint control of the State of Palestine and the Israeli military.

According to the Moscow Patriarchate, the fire was swiftly extinguished, but almost reached the tree believed by some to be the Oak of Mamre, where Abraham received three guests.

