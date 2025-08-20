Catholic World News

Pope asks prayer, fasting for peace on August 22

August 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has asked the faithful to join him in prayer and fasting for peace on Friday, August 22: the feast of the Queenship of Mary.

The Pontiff made his request at the conclusion of his regular public audience on Wednesday, August 20, saying:

Mary is the Mother of believers here on earth, and is also invoked as Queen of Peace, while our earth continues to be wounded by wars in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and in many other regions of the world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!