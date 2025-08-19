Catholic World News

Fresno bishop shares diocese’s financial details in marathon bankruptcy hearing

August 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on KVPR-FM

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent bankruptcy court hearing, Bishop Joseph Brennan of Fresno said that Wells Fargo closed the diocese’s bank account.

“The diocese needed to manage its payroll using pen and paper for a time,” a local radio station reported.

The State of California lifted its statute of limitations on abuse suits between 2020 and 2022, and 153 lawsuits were filed against the diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

