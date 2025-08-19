Catholic World News

Fresno bishop shares diocese’s financial details in marathon bankruptcy hearing

August 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent bankruptcy court hearing, Bishop Joseph Brennan of Fresno said that Wells Fargo closed the diocese’s bank account.

“The diocese needed to manage its payroll using pen and paper for a time,” a local radio station reported.

The State of California lifted its statute of limitations on abuse suits between 2020 and 2022, and 153 lawsuits were filed against the diocese.

