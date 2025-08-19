Catholic World News

Federal court rules that prison’s termination of Christian course was likely unconstitutional

August 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appellate court ruled that a Minnesota Department of Corrections’ decision to terminate a volunteer-led course on Christian manhood likely violated the First Amendment.

Between 2012 and 2020, a volunteer taught the class, which was paused because of COVID. In 2023, a Minnesota prison official terminated the class because, in the official’s words, it “directly conflicts with the diversity, equity, and inclusivity values of the department by defining manhood, or the study of masculinity, through a biblical lens.”

Judge Lavenski Smith, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, wrote the court’s opinion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!