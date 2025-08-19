Catholic World News

Trial set for alleged perpetrators of 2022 Nigerian church massacre

August 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The trial of five men accused of perpetrating the 2022 Owo church attack begins in Nigeria on August 19. Federal prosecutors linked the defendants to the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.

Over 40 people were killed in the Pentecost Sunday attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, a city of 220,000 in Nigeria’s Ondo State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

