Ukrainian Catholic leader marks 30th anniversary of post-Communist restoration

August 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, presided at a Divine Liturgy marking the 30th anniversary of the post-Communist restoration of the Archeparchy of Kyiv, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union, beginning in 1946, sought to liquidate the Eastern Catholic church and forcibly assimilate it into Russian Orthodoxy.

“The revival of our Church here, in the cradle of Kyiv Christianity, was achieved thanks to faithful people, our lay faithful, who in the 1990s stopped fearing the communist regime and began to search for their Church,” said the Major Archbishop.

Speaking on August 17—two days after the 2025 Russia–United States Summit—he said that “people are speaking about Kyiv without Kyiv. They are speaking about us without us. But we understand that our struggle and God’s grace granted to us will be decisive for Europe and the whole world.”

