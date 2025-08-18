Catholic World News

New York archdiocese to unveil massive mural in cathedral

August 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Art Daily

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has announced that the largest single work of art to grace St. Patrick’s cathedral—a painting that will cover three walls of the entrance vestibule—will be unveiled in September.

The mural by Adam Cvijanovic, entitled What’s So Funny about Peace, Love, and Understanding, commemorates the appearance of Our Lady at Knock, Ireland, while including a number of prominent figures from the history of Catholicism in New York, including St. Frances Cabrini, St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Pierre Toussaint, Dorothy Day, and Archbishop John Hughes, who began the construction of St. Patrick’s cathedral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!