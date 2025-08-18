Catholic World News

Recalling Pius XII’s words, Leo XIV entrusts prayers for peace to Mary

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for prayer for peace, and in doing so recalled words written by Venerable Pius XII when he solemnly defined the dogma of the Assumption in 1950.

“Today we wish to entrust our prayer for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, assumed into heaven,” Pope Leo said. “As a Mother, she suffers for the evils that afflict her children, especially the little ones and the weak. So many times throughout the centuries, she has confirmed this through messages and apparitions.”

“In proclaiming the dogma of the Assumption, while the tragic experience of the Second World War was still painfully present, Pius XII wrote, ‘We may hope that those who meditate upon the glorious example Mary offers us may be more and more convinced of the value of a human life,’” Pope Leo recalled. “He expressed the wish that never again might any ideology ‘ruin the lives of men by exciting discord among them.’”

The Pope added:

How timely these words remain! Even today, sadly, we feel powerless before the spread of violence in the world—a violence increasingly deaf and insensitive to any stirring of humanity.



Yet we must not cease to hope: God is greater than the sin of human beings. We must not resign ourselves to the prevalence of the logic of conflict and of arms. With Mary, we believe that the Lord continues to come to the aid of his children, remembering his mercy. Only in this mercy can we return to the way of peace.

