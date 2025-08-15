Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of the Assumption

August 15, 2025

The offices of Catholic World News are closed on Friday, August 15, so that our staff can celebrate the feast of the Assumption. Barring unexpected developments, no CWN headline stories will be posted today. Regular CWN coverage will resume Monday, August 18.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri15 August
Ordinary Time

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Image for Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Today the Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Holy Day of Obligation. On November 1, 1950, Pius XII defined the dogma of the Assumption. Thus he solemnly proclaimed that the belief whereby the Blessed Virgin Mary, at the close of her earthly life, was taken up,…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: