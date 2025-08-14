Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic bishop says half of his parishes have been closed, occupied, or destroyed

August 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishop of Donetsk said in an interview that “before the war, we had over 80 parishes, but more than half closed, are under occupation, or were destroyed.”

Bishop Maksym Ryabukha, SDB said that the situation in his area is “increasingly worse. The drones make every place unsafe, including for civilians. Along the front line, some 18 miles from my territory, people leave their homes at night, in fear of being crushed to death, and go to sleep in the countryside by the lakes.”

“What hurts most is seeing that the world remains silent while civilian areas are bombed and people are killed,” he added. “The only thing that gives us hope is that God is stronger than the evil we can find in the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!